Two Noida cops ride motorcycles without helmet, traffic police to issue fines

Two Noida policemen were caught on camera allegedly riding two sports motorcycles in Noida without helmets on Saturday. The police personnel purportedly entered the premises of the Sector 20 police station in their motorcycles in speed, as per the video which was shared on social media.

The Noida traffic police said that they will identify the two policemen in question and issues fines for not wearing helmets and speeding.

The video was shot sometime in the evening by a person who was driving a car in the same direction as the two motorcyclists in police uniform. In the footage, the two men are purportedly seen coming from taking a turn at the Rajnigandha Chowk after coming from Sector 16 and speeding towards the Sector 20 police station. The car driver also allegedly sped his car and captured the two men on the sports motorcycles entering the Sector 20 police station.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic, said in the footage the motorcycles’ registration numbers are not clearly visible. “The identity of the two policemen and the man driving in his car (who shot the video) is not established yet. We will get the matter investigated and issue fines to the two policemen (for not wearing a helmet and speeding). We have found that the person who made the video was also speeding, and a fine will be issued to him as well,” he said.

RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said that he had not received any information from anyone about the incident. “We will investigate the matter and take suitable action. We will find out who were the policemen, and why were they riding the motorcycles without wearing a helmet,” he said when HT reached out to him for comment.

Meanwhile, the Noida traffic police also said it plans to put end to the two-wheeler race which takes place on the Yamuna Expressway. Saha said that a group of Delhi-based motorcyclists organise a race on the Yamuna Expressway every Sunday.

On Sunday, teams of Noida traffic police personnel were deployed at DND Flyway, Noida Entry gate in Sector 14A, and also at Zero Point in Greater Noida. “The teams were stationed at the three spots from 7 am. The police stopped 15 motorcyclists and asked them about their purpose of coming to Noida. They said they were planning to go for a race on Yamuna Expressway. The police team counseled them and asked them to return as racing is not permitted on the expressway,” he said. The bikers agreed and returned, said the Saha.

“We had received information about the planned race, and some good Samaritans had also shared photos of such bikers before. Racing on Yamuna Expressway is unsafe and hence we decided to check them,” he said.