Two robbers injured in police shoot-out in Noida

Two suspected criminals wanted in multiple robbery cases in the district were injured in a shoot-out with Noida police near Sector 98 on the intervening night of September 5 and September 6.

The suspects, who are both in their late twenties, were identified by their first names as Pushpendra, from Aligarh, and Javed, from Dankaur. Police officers said they have identified at least 16 cases of robbery, theft, gangster act, arms act against Pushpendra and 20 similar cases against Javed across the district. A third suspect managed to flee during the shoot-out.

According to police officers, the suspects were in an SUV and were stopped for checking near Sector 37 during a routine patrolling exercise. “However, they got down from the vehicle and started fleeing towards Asgarpur village and were chased by a police team. Feeling cornered, they fired at the police. There were three men in the car initially, two of whom were injured in their legs in the retaliatory firing and the third managed to flee. The injured suspects were taken to the district hospital for treatment,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

“The suspects were responsible for robbing a Fatehpur Sikri-based trader near Mahamaya flyover of ₹1.5 lakh on July 28 along with their accomplices at gunpoint on the pretext of providing the businessman a lift. The trader was on his way to Gandhinagar and was waiting for public transport when the incident had taken place. Apart from this case, their gang had been involved in several cases,” said Singh.

Police officers said they are looking for other members of the gang including the man who fled. The SUV, a country-made pistol, and ₹25,000 were recovered from the suspects, said the police.