Sections
Home / Noida / Two sub-inspectors removed from duty for assaulting man in Greater Noida

Two sub-inspectors removed from duty for assaulting man in Greater Noida

Two sub-inspectors with the Noida police were sent to Surajpur police lines on Friday after an incident of alleged police brutality came to light from the Phase 3 area.On June...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 23:32 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Two sub-inspectors with the Noida police were sent to Surajpur police lines on Friday after an incident of alleged police brutality came to light from the Phase 3 area.

On June 11, a CCTV camera footage showing a man, believed to be a policeman, dressed in civil clothes purportedly assaulting a civilian. A few seconds later a person dressed in police uniform comes out from a building nearby and is seen talking to the assaulter. The police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter.

“From what we have found out so far, the two policemen in question were off duty at the time and had been invited to a party where an argument took place. The investigation of the matter has been handed off to the ACP (assistant commissioner of police), while it is being ascertained whether the men in the video are the two sub-inspectors in question or not,” said deputy police commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The DCP said the reason behind the scuffle and the role of the two sub-inspectors is under investigation, but taking cognisance of the video and to avoid any interference in the ongoing departmental inquiry, the two policemen have been sent to the police lines while further action can be taken against them pending the results of the inquiry.



At least, three other incidents of alleged police brutality have come to light in the last one month.

On June 2, a constable was suspended and while the officer in-charge at the Sector 29 police post was recalled to the police lines for allegedly harassing a man in Sector 29.

In another case, in-charge at the Sector 19 police was suspended on May 16 for allegedly hitting women, who were standing in a queue a state-run ration facility, with a stick and for reportedly violating social distancing norms.

On May 10, a constable with the Lucknow commissionerate, who posted in Noida at the time, was suspended for allegedly assaulting two people who were going to collect water outside a containment zone in Sector 22.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2020 01:35 IST
Mohali realty market dives as pandemic blues hit home
Jun 13, 2020 01:33 IST
Panjab University students’ organisations up in arms over examinations
Jun 13, 2020 01:29 IST
Liquor vend auction starts from June 15 in Chandigarh
Jun 13, 2020 01:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.