Two sub-inspectors removed from duty for assaulting man in Greater Noida

Two sub-inspectors with the Noida police were sent to Surajpur police lines on Friday after an incident of alleged police brutality came to light from the Phase 3 area.

On June 11, a CCTV camera footage showing a man, believed to be a policeman, dressed in civil clothes purportedly assaulting a civilian. A few seconds later a person dressed in police uniform comes out from a building nearby and is seen talking to the assaulter. The police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter.

“From what we have found out so far, the two policemen in question were off duty at the time and had been invited to a party where an argument took place. The investigation of the matter has been handed off to the ACP (assistant commissioner of police), while it is being ascertained whether the men in the video are the two sub-inspectors in question or not,” said deputy police commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The DCP said the reason behind the scuffle and the role of the two sub-inspectors is under investigation, but taking cognisance of the video and to avoid any interference in the ongoing departmental inquiry, the two policemen have been sent to the police lines while further action can be taken against them pending the results of the inquiry.

At least, three other incidents of alleged police brutality have come to light in the last one month.

On June 2, a constable was suspended and while the officer in-charge at the Sector 29 police post was recalled to the police lines for allegedly harassing a man in Sector 29.

In another case, in-charge at the Sector 19 police was suspended on May 16 for allegedly hitting women, who were standing in a queue a state-run ration facility, with a stick and for reportedly violating social distancing norms.

On May 10, a constable with the Lucknow commissionerate, who posted in Noida at the time, was suspended for allegedly assaulting two people who were going to collect water outside a containment zone in Sector 22.