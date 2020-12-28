Two suspects, part of nexus selling stolen goods in J&K, arrested in Noida; 16 laptops recovered

Noida: Two men, allegedly part of a nexus involved in stealing valuables from parked vehicles and selling them in Jammu and Kashmir, were nabbed Sunday night. At least 16 stolen laptops were recovered based on their input, said officers.

The suspects were identified as Dinesh and Mukesh, residents of Delhi and Haryana, respectively.

“Ten teams had been working to solve the rise in incidents of vehicle break-ins. Sector 49 police had nabbed two men on December 16 from near Sector 76, in connection with vehicle break-ins and thefts. Following the arrest, the role of two more (Dinesh and Mukesh) came to light and a team was rushed to Delhi to nab them,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Police said Mukesh would allegedly courier the stolen laptops after formatting them to a contact in Jammu and Kashmir, who would sell them further as pre-owned electronics. After this information came to light, a team was dispatched to Srinagar and ten stolen laptops were recovered.

Police said that their contact in Srinagar would allegedly transfer money to the accounts of the duo after receiving the laptops. The contact’s role in the operation is being investigated, said the police.

“The gang has been operative for a while. We have connected at least two cases from Noida to them and are looking at other cases in which they may have been involved. Information is being collected from the NCR. We are also working to identify other members of the gang,” said the DCP.

The duo allegedly knows how to repair electronic devices, said the police.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.