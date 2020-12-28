Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Two suspects, part of nexus selling stolen goods in J&K, arrested in Noida; 16 laptops recovered

Two suspects, part of nexus selling stolen goods in J&K, arrested in Noida; 16 laptops recovered

Noida: Two men, allegedly part of a nexus involved in stealing valuables from parked vehicles and selling them in Jammu and Kashmir, were nabbed Sunday night. At least 16 stolen...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:59 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Noida: Two men, allegedly part of a nexus involved in stealing valuables from parked vehicles and selling them in Jammu and Kashmir, were nabbed Sunday night. At least 16 stolen laptops were recovered based on their input, said officers.

The suspects were identified as Dinesh and Mukesh, residents of Delhi and Haryana, respectively.

“Ten teams had been working to solve the rise in incidents of vehicle break-ins. Sector 49 police had nabbed two men on December 16 from near Sector 76, in connection with vehicle break-ins and thefts. Following the arrest, the role of two more (Dinesh and Mukesh) came to light and a team was rushed to Delhi to nab them,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Police said Mukesh would allegedly courier the stolen laptops after formatting them to a contact in Jammu and Kashmir, who would sell them further as pre-owned electronics. After this information came to light, a team was dispatched to Srinagar and ten stolen laptops were recovered.



Police said that their contact in Srinagar would allegedly transfer money to the accounts of the duo after receiving the laptops. The contact’s role in the operation is being investigated, said the police.

“The gang has been operative for a while. We have connected at least two cases from Noida to them and are looking at other cases in which they may have been involved. Information is being collected from the NCR. We are also working to identify other members of the gang,” said the DCP.

The duo allegedly knows how to repair electronic devices, said the police.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farm laws stir: Govt, farmers to resume talks on Wednesday
by HT Correspondent
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal

latest news

No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
by Rahul Singh
Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
This black rhino may zoomie right into your heart. Watch
by Trisha Sengupta
PM flags off India’s first autopilot train
by Soumya Pillai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.