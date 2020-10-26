Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / Two wanted criminals arrested after separate encounters in Greater Noida

Two wanted criminals arrested after separate encounters in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Two wanted criminals were arrested after separate encounters with the police in Greater Noida on Monday. In the first case, a 35-year-old man was arrested after an...

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: Two wanted criminals were arrested after separate encounters with the police in Greater Noida on Monday.

In the first case, a 35-year-old man was arrested after an encounter in Greater Noida West. The suspect was identified as Islam, a resident of Moradabad.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that police received information about movement of the suspect at 4pm. “The police signalled the suspect to stop for checking, but he tried to escape after opening fire at the police team. During encounter, he was injured in his right leg and then arrested,” he said.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a countrymade gun and a live cartridge from his possession. The suspect was wanted in five criminal cases and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest, the police said.



In another case, a 25-year-old man was arrested after an encounter with the police in Ecotech III area in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Prashant Kumar, a native of Kannauj. He lived in a rented accommodation at Salarpur in Noida Sector 39.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the police received information about movement of two suspects on a motorcycle near Jalpura village. “The police signalled the suspects to stop for checking. The suspects opened fire at the police team and tried to escape,” he said.

The police also opened fire in which Kumar was hit in his left leg and fell off the motorcycle and was arrested. His accomplice riding pillion managed to flee the spot, Aggarwal said.

The police have recovered a countrymade gun, a stolen motorcycle and a mobile phone from Kumar’s possession. At least five criminal cases are registered against Kumar, the police said.

Both the arrested suspects were rushed to the district hospital for medical treatment. They will be produced in court and sent to jail once they are discharged, the police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Mandeep, Gayle fifties guide KXIP to victory
Oct 26, 2020 23:28 IST

latest news

Gang of thieves busted in Kharar; 10 stolen vehicles, arms seized
Oct 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Future, RIL to fight arbitration verdict
Oct 26, 2020 23:44 IST
Another Noida sweets manufacturer attacked by ransomware
Oct 26, 2020 23:40 IST
Protection for Bhandup wetland planned as Maharashtra government to regulate entry to Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary
Oct 26, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.