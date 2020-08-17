Sections
Home / Noida / Unidentified body found in Greater Noida canal

Unidentified body found in Greater Noida canal

The deceased, around 5 ft 10 inches tall and wearing a black shirt paired with blue denim jeans, had a rubber band with “Mahakaal” inscribed on it on his right hand, the officials said.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohagtgi, Noida

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are underway, police said. (Representational Photo )

An unidentified body of a man was found along a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said.

The body was spotted near Kot Nahar in Dadri area by locals who alerted the police, officials said, adding the deceased appears to be around 30 years of age.

“Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the dead man and the cause behind the incident. The local police have contacted nearby villages for any relevant lead in the case and we will soon come out with details,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The deceased, around 5 ft 10 inches tall and wearing a black shirt paired with blue denim jeans, had a rubber band with “Mahakaal” inscribed on it on his right hand, the officials said.



The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, the police said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

The first Arctic summer without ice is coming in just 15 years
Aug 17, 2020 15:00 IST
Sunny Leone does swimming competition with daughter Nisha, watch
Aug 17, 2020 14:58 IST
Brothers find bottle while digging yard with special message
Aug 17, 2020 14:56 IST
Black creatives in Italian fashion demand cultural reform
Aug 17, 2020 14:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.