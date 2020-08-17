Unidentified body found in Greater Noida canal

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings are underway, police said. (Representational Photo )

An unidentified body of a man was found along a canal in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Monday morning, police said.

The body was spotted near Kot Nahar in Dadri area by locals who alerted the police, officials said, adding the deceased appears to be around 30 years of age.

“Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the dead man and the cause behind the incident. The local police have contacted nearby villages for any relevant lead in the case and we will soon come out with details,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Vishal Pandey said.

The deceased, around 5 ft 10 inches tall and wearing a black shirt paired with blue denim jeans, had a rubber band with “Mahakaal” inscribed on it on his right hand, the officials said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, the police said.