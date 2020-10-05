Unidentified woman’s body found near canal in Loni

Ghaziabad police on Sunday morning recovered the body of an unidentified woman, aged about 25 years, from the bushes on the banks of the Behta canal in Loni. Police said the autopsy could not ascertain the cause of death.

People in the area spotted the body and informed the police.

“We have alerted other police stations and nearby districts as well regarding the body. There were no visible injuries or any strangulation marks. The viscera has been preserved for further analysis,” said Atul Kumar Sonkar, circle officer (Loni). “There are no indications of any sexual assault either. We are investigating the case and teams are trying to establish her identity. We have registered an FIR for murder at Loni Border police station and waiting for viscera examination results.”

The viscera examination helps in detection of poison.

According to sources in the health department, the nail scrapings, DNA, swabs and viscera has been preserved for further analysis. The sources added that there were no signs of any injuries or any marks which could suggest murder.

“The identity of the deceased woman is yet to be established. However, our teams are trying to get clues and have informed the crime records bureau, other districts and different police stations in order to get clues to her identity,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

The body will be kept in the mortuary for 72 hours before being disposed of as per law.