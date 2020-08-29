Sections
Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume from September 7

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for “Unlock 4” this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:35 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Noida Uttar Pradesh

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak. (HT file photo)

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the Covid-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said Saturday.

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for “Unlock 4” this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

“Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government,” Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI.

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

