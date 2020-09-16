Sections
Unlock 4: Noida’s Aqua Line metro ridership rises by almost five times within a week

The line had 3,237 riders on September 14, as compared to just 600 on September 7, the day it resumed operations for the first time since late March.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral, Noida

Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line connecting Noida to Greater Noida (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The ridership of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rose over 3,200, approximately five times in a span of one week, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The rail service, also known as the Aqua Line, had resumed operations on September 7 (Monday) and clocked approximately 600 passengers throughout the day.

Seeing a steady rise over the week, the Aqua Line had 3,237 riders on September 14 (Monday), an NMRC spokesperson said.

“On second Monday, the Aqua Line ferried 3,237 passengers in more than 220 trips between Noida and Greater Noida,” he said.



“The overall ridership on first Monday was nearly 600 passengers,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the NMRC conducted a workshop on Tuesday to sensitise its staff towards the transgender community.

The workshop was held by NGO Nazariya that works closely with the community in raising awareness about them and addressing their concerns.

“The workshop was conducted primarily to sensitise the staff which is deployed at the Rainbow Station (Sector 50 Metro Station) with respect to roles and responsibilities and social behaviour of NMRC employees with respect to communicating with transgender persons,” NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

“The NMRC had recently dedicated its Sector 50 Metro Station of the Aqua Line to the transgender community and had even named it as ‘Rainbow Station’. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by any organisation in north India for the transgender community,” she said in a statement.

The NMRC had recently come out with vacancies for persons of the transgender community to provide them with employment opportunities.

The metro operator plans to include the community into its system by engaging their services in various aspects of the functioning of the NMRC system, like ticket counters and other areas through NMRC’s deployed contractors, according to the statement. PTI KIS SNE

