Sections
E-Paper
Home / Noida / UP government orders probe against two Greater Noida officials over ‘work irregularities’

UP government orders probe against two Greater Noida officials over ‘work irregularities’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a probe against two senior officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for alleged irregularities in...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a probe against two senior officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for alleged irregularities in work. These two officials were earlier posted at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), where the charges of alleged irregularities first came up.

Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday issued two separate orders for a probe into the matter. One of the officials is a general manager while another one is a senior manager.

Kumar’s letter, issued for a probe into the general manager’s role, states, “The government has ordered a probe after indicting them in primary investigation. The general manager is accused of not taking interest in departmental works, and not executing the works on decisions taken in the Authority’s meetings. The official had also proposed the wrong proposal of some projects to higher officials. The government had also received some complaints from allottees against the official.”

Meanwhile, as per the second letter, the senior manager is also accused of allegedly not taking an interest in official works, and allegedly taking a lot of unplanned leaves. “The official is held accountable for not taking an interest in official works, doing no contribution in work,” the letter says.



The actions have been initiated under Section 7 of the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Section 7 talks about disciplinary action and penalties imposed against officials if found guilty.

The two officials were not available for a comment.

The government has asked Noida Authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari to probe the matter.

Maheshwari confirmed Thursday that she has received the order for the enquiry. “We do not have more information about the matter as of now. The enquiry will be done as per norms,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘System of MSP, govt procurement to stay’: PM assures farmers
Sep 17, 2020 23:29 IST
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 23:01 IST
‘Acquit all in Babri case for unity’: Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari
Sep 17, 2020 23:26 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST

latest news

Government schools in Chandigarh begin preparations to partially reopen from September 21 onwards
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Opposition parties snub Congress in joint protest over GST
Sep 18, 2020 01:01 IST
Chandigarh’s Covid tally breaches 9,000 mark, toll rises to 106 with five fatalities
Sep 18, 2020 00:58 IST
Covid impact: PEC postpones its academic audit to 2021
Sep 18, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.