UP government orders probe against two Greater Noida officials over ‘work irregularities’

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered a probe against two senior officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for alleged irregularities in work. These two officials were earlier posted at the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida), where the charges of alleged irregularities first came up.

Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh government, on Thursday issued two separate orders for a probe into the matter. One of the officials is a general manager while another one is a senior manager.

Kumar’s letter, issued for a probe into the general manager’s role, states, “The government has ordered a probe after indicting them in primary investigation. The general manager is accused of not taking interest in departmental works, and not executing the works on decisions taken in the Authority’s meetings. The official had also proposed the wrong proposal of some projects to higher officials. The government had also received some complaints from allottees against the official.”

Meanwhile, as per the second letter, the senior manager is also accused of allegedly not taking an interest in official works, and allegedly taking a lot of unplanned leaves. “The official is held accountable for not taking an interest in official works, doing no contribution in work,” the letter says.

The actions have been initiated under Section 7 of the UP Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999. Section 7 talks about disciplinary action and penalties imposed against officials if found guilty.

The two officials were not available for a comment.

The government has asked Noida Authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari to probe the matter.

Maheshwari confirmed Thursday that she has received the order for the enquiry. “We do not have more information about the matter as of now. The enquiry will be done as per norms,” she said.