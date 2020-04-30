UP govt asks officials to prepare plan to take migrant workers home

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the Gautam Budh Nagar officials to chalk out a plan to ferry migrant workers to their respective home towns. The move comes after the government realised that in spite the restrictions in place on account of the lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, many migrant workers are walking to their villages, thereby putting theirs and their family’s lives at risk.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration and police are chalking out a strategy to take them home. The UP government has been told to follow instructions from the ministry of home affairs about transporting migrant workers, who want to return home as they are jobless and are facing uncertain future.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is concerned about the welfare of migrant workers, who are either in Noida or other cities of the state. As we have received the guidelines from the ministry of home affairs, the officials in Lucknow and all districts have been tasked to chalk out a strategy to take migrants home while following social distancing rules,” Satish Mahana, industries minister, Uttar Pradesh, said.

He said all top officials including district magistrates, police brass and senior officials, who are in charge of districts are preparing the data on migrant workers.

“All migrant labourers will be kept in 14-day quarantine before being send to their homes. Our government has developed adequate quarantine facilities in all districts so that they are kept in isolation. There will be adequate provision of food, maintenance of hygiene and adequate beds in these centres,” Mahana said.

In Noida, there are at least 1.5 lakh migrant workers and in Greater Noida there are at least 70,000 migrant labourers, who are being sustained by government’s bodies, including the Noida authority, Greater Noida authority, police and the administration.

The police and the district administration officials need to make a list of who all will go home in the first phase. “Those who want to go home should arrange their own transport facilities as many are ready to walk back to their villages,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan, who is nodal officer from the UP government to look after migrant workers from the state who are stuck in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, said in the first phase, the state wants students to be transported to their home towns.

“The UP government has written to all state governments, where workers are stuck to know the exact number of such people. Once we get the list, we will coordinate and provide them help. We hope to get the list as soon as possible,” Bhooshan said.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration, meanwhile, is busy on data collection of students and other workers.

“We are doing the job of data collection on migrant workers and students, who may want to go home. As soon as we get the state government’s specific guidelines on this, we will do the needful. We will soon be ready with data on this,” Suhas LY, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, said.

Many migrant workers are seeking the help of others to understand when they will get buses or cabs to reach their homes.

“We are jobless for the last one and half months. We are not getting regular food for our families living at a Sector 135 construction site. We stare at uncertainty because we are not sure what will happen to us. We want to go home to our village in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. If the government will not help, then we will start walking home,” Kamta Anuragi, a woman construction worker, said.