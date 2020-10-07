UP govt to focus on critical link infra to connect Jewar and Delhi airports

With the Jewar International Airport agreement signed, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has shifted focus on to other projects to connect Jewar with Indira Gandhi International airport (IGIA) in New Delhi. A high-speed Metro line, an extension of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and other road projects are part of the plan.

“The UP government is serious on constricting a 50 kilometre dedicated high-speed Metro project that will directly connect proposed Jewar airport with IGIA. Also, we will expedite the work to connect the Eastern Peripheral Expressway with Jewar and also extend Delhi Metro via Greater Noida’s Pari Chowk so that once the airport is operational, commuters can reach the airport conveniently,” said SP Goyal additional chief secretary to UP Chief Minister and civil aviation department, after the agreement singing with Zurich International AG.

Jewar is 70km away from Delhi and 30 km away from Greater Noida.

Yeida has already planned to build a 35.64-km Metro connecting Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park-II with Jewar airport by 2023 even though the agency admitted that the project may not be economically viable.

According to the detailed project report, the ridership by 2023 would be only around 82,000 when it needs at least double that number to recover the cost.

“ We are bound to provide world-class public transport facilities along with Jewar airport. We will start work on the Metro project after obtaining requisite clearances and finish it with the airport’s deadline of 2023,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of the Yeida.