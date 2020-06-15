UPPCL launches online connection facility for industrial consumers

To streamline the process for new power connections, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has launched the an online portal for new industrial entrepreneurs in Gautam Budh Nagar district. Officials said that the new connection will be provided within two weeks after the application is filled online.

The chief engineer of the Noida division of power utility Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Virendra Nath Singh said that earlier this scheme, called “jhatpat”, was only for domestic and commercial consumers. “But now, the jhatpat online connection’s link is available on the portal of UPPCL, www.uppcl.org, for entrepreneurs too. It will not only save their time, but will also make the whole system paperless,” he said.

Giving details of the application process, Singh said that after registration on the portal, the applicant will get a user ID and password on their registered mobile number and e-mail address.

“After keying in the user ID and password, the applicants will get the forms for the connection. They will have to upload their photographs, identification and address proofs, along with the details of their firms, in it. Once their application will be approved, the UPPCL will provide them their connection within two weeks,” he said.

The chief engineer also said that the processing fee for industrial entrepreneurs will be ₹100 per connection. “After filling all eight pages of the application forms, the engineers concerned of the area will contact the consumers and in maximum two weeks to give the connection. The meters will be installed later,” he said.

Singh further said that applicants can apply for a connection up to 25 kilowatts under this scheme. “The initial response to this new scheme has been overwhelming as around 25 industrial consumers are getting new connection under jhatpat scheme daily,” he said.