UPSEE 2020: 71% attend exam for admission to BTech, MBA programmes

At 71.46%, the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE, 2020) saw its lowest turnout in four years on Sunday. Officials attributed the fall in attendance partly to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Over 115,000 had applied to sit for the exam, organised by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (APKJAKTU) for B.Tech and MBA seats in its 756 affiliated institutes across the state.

The number of applicants this year too was the lowest in four years.

In 2019, the turnout was 89.5% (of around 150,000 applicants); in 2018 it was 86% (156,000 applicants); in 2017 92% (156,000 applicants).

Commenting on the drop in applicants and turnout, APJAKTU pro vice-chancellor professor Vineet Kansal said it appears some students did not take the exam due to fears of catching the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease. “However, it is also possible that some students may have scored well in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains and may be hoping to secure their admissions using that score. Besides, some students might have taken admission in other private colleges/universities as UPSEE has been delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

APJAKTU had set up 206 exam centres – 187 in UP and 19 in other cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Patna, Mumbai, Bhopal and Jaipur. Gautam Budh Nagar had six centres – one in Noida and five in Greater Noida – where a total of 3,000 students appeared. The varsity does not have separate data on Noida colleges.

The JSS Academy of Technical Education in Sector 62 was the only exam centre in Noida, while Greater Noida had five exam centres – IIMT College, Accurate Institute of Management and Technology, GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, and Dronacharya Group of Institutions.

Professor Vineet Kansal, Pro Vice Chancellor of APJAKTU and its UPSEE 2020 coordinator, said the exam was held in three shifts – 9am to 11 am, 12 to 3 pm and 3.45 to 6.45pm. The B Tech exam started from 12 while MBA and MCA papers were administered at 3:45pm. In the morning shift, papers like BPharma, Bachelor of Fine Arts, etc. were held.

He said the process went smoothly. “The university had issued a WhatsApp bot number and connected all nodal officers of exam centres. The officers shared all information about the examination process on the WhatsApp group in real time. No incidents of cheating or using unfair means in the papers cropped up. We had set up isolation wards (at the centres) but no candidate was found to have high temperature or fever,” Kansal said.

It should be noted here that while 89.50% of the registered students appeared in last year’s UPSEE exam(1.50 lakh out of 1.66 lakh), 2018 saw 86% of the registered candidates (1.56 lakh out of 1.75 lakh) show up, while 2017 saw 92% of the registered students (1.56 lakh out of 1.69 lakh) take the exam.

Rajeev Agarwal, director GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, and nodal officer for the examination centres at JSS Academy and IIMT College, said all protocols for the Covid-19 pandemic were followed. “Candidates were required to carry their UPSEE hall ticket and valid photo ID proof. They were also required to wear face masks. They were allowed to enter only after their temperature was found to be normal. A maximum of 24 candidates were allowed per examination hall,” he said, adding that the candidates’ mobile phones and electronic gadgets were deposited outside the exam hall to ensure fair means.

Neha Kumari, a candidate, said she was satisfied with the preparations made by APJAKTU. “The officials ensured social distancing inside and outside the exam centre. I hope to make a good score,” she said.

UPSEE 2020, earlier scheduled on August 2, was postponed to September 20. Kansal said the results will be declared by October 20, and the counselling will start after October 25.

The exam is a gateway to various technical and professional courses like BTech, MBA, MCA, BArch, BPharma and MTech, among others, in educational institutes across the state.