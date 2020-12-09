Visibility may drop to 200 metres in morning hours, says IMD

Noida: Visibility is likely to drop to around 200 metres in the city on Thursday and Friday morning hours due to fog, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While the next two days could see shallow to moderate fog, the visibility would be further hit with very dense fog by the weekend, IMD said.

The region currently has several parameters supporting moderate fog in the morning hours. The areas that could be affected include highways, roads along agriculture land, waterbodies and expressways.

“There will be shallow fog on Thursday and Friday morning that will bring down the visibility to around 200 metres or less. The current humidity levels are high especially during the morning hours and the wind speed would also be less, leading to the fog between 5 am and 8.30 am,” said an official at IMD.

The moderate fog brings down the visibility to 200 metres, he added.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature for Noida was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, while the average minimum for the NCR was 9.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity oscillated between 97 and 61%, while the winds during the morning hours were calm that led to humidity in the morning.

“There are chances of rains on the night of December 11 and 12 that could lead to dense fog in the morning hours. However, till Saturday the region will see shallow fog. The region is already seeing high humidity, low winds and low temperatures that leads to fog. However, the humidity will rise further and temperatures will drop by December 12, leading to very dense fog,” said Mahesh Palawat, head of Skymet, a private weather foresting agency.