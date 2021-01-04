Walkway that connects Aqua and Blue lines to be dismantled

Noida: The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has planned to dismantle the 300-metre walkway connecting Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Sector 52 station) with Aqua Line of Noida Metro (Sector 51 station) and develop a new walkway to facilitate commuting of passengers. The move comes after the Noida authority recently allocated the land between the two stations to a private company, NMRC officials said.

“The authority has allotted the land between the two stations to a private company. The company is likely to develop a commercial building at the spot, so the walkway needs to be dismantled,” said Sandhya Sharma, deputy general manager, NMRC.

NMRC has issued a fresh tender seeking application to develop the new walkway. According to the NMRC’s tender documents, the walkway project will be developed in the next two months at the cost of Rs 1.49 crore.

Sharma said that the existing walkway will soon be dismantled. At present, the e-rickshaw service between the two stations is continuing, the officials said.

When asked, the officials said that NMRC also plans to make a skywalk in future once the neighbouring area is developed.

Praveen Mishra, executive director, NMRC, said that the land has been allotted to a Swedish company dealing in furniture and kitchen appliances. “This is a planned development. The existing walkway will be dismantled and a new walkway will be developed in the neighbourhood,” he said.

NMRC had inaugurated the two-metre wide walkway for pedestrians and a five-metre wide pathway for e-rickshaws to ferry passengers between Aqua Line and Blue Line on August 18, 2019. The Noida Metro had also provided 10 free e-rickshaws on this stretch to facilitate connectivity.

While the Aqua Line connects Noida to Greater Noida, the Blue Line provides connectivity to Dwarka in Delhi. The walkway plays an important role in facilitating commuters of Aqua Line and Blue Line.

Mishra said that NMRC recently engaged a urban transport consultancy firm to conduct a study on how to increase Aqua Line’s ridership. “The company has submitted its report. NMRC has also formed a committee to evaluate the report and take necessary measures. The report recommends launch of feeder bus service, seamless connectivity, parking facilities, etc. NMRC will work on these issues to improve ridership,” he said.

On March 22 this year, NMRC had suspended Aqua Line services in view of the Covid 19 pandemic and the subsequent guidelines issued by the government. On September 7, it resumed partial operations on the Aqua Line while on September 12, it commenced full operations. The average daily ridership of Aqua Line before the lockdown in March last year was 22,758, while the average daily ridership in December stood at 7,915.