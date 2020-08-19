Waterlogged stretches slow down traffic in Noida

Traffic remained slow at different places in Noida and Greater Noida due to heavy rain on Wednesday while some motorcyclists took shelter at underpasses during downpour which further slowed down vehicular movement. There was waterlogging at the DND Flyway loops on both sides at Noida Film City, Mamoora underpass and Noida Phase 2. Traffic was also slow at Mahamaya Flyway in Noida and Pari Chowk in Greater Noida.

Robin Mittal, a resident of Fusion Homes in Greater Noida west, said due to heavy rains, the road outside the society was waterlogged. “It appears waterlogging is due to clogged drains. This damages the road and also leads to health issues such as mosquito-borne diseases. The water receded once it stopped raining,” he said.

Amit Gupta, a resident of Prateek Wisteria in Noida’s Sector 77, said Noida on Wednesday fared well. “There was some waterlogging in sectors during rain. We found that Noida has drains which are not well connected to the sewage line. There is a need for a revisit to these drains and conduct a cleanliness drive as monsoon has arrived,” he said.

According to Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Traffic, there was heavy rain which slowed down traffic in the city. “Vehicular movement remained slow for a few hours during rain but there was no jam. We had alerted the traffic cops to facilitate commuting. Our control room did not receive calls about traffic jams on Wednesday,” he said.

In Sector 34, a branch of a tree fell on an overhead wire which restricted internal traffic movement and resulted in power outage for four hours.

K K Jain, General Secretary of the federation of Noida residents’ welfare associations (FONRWA), said the city is notified as a ‘no power cut zone’, but still it faces long-term outages. “Outages are caused by snags during the rainy season, not due to supply shortages. We feel that panel boxes and circuit breakers are rusty and the cables are defective. They need to be upgraded urgently,” he said.

Rajeev Tyagi, general manager, Noida Authority, on the other hand, said the authority conducted cleanliness drive ahead of the monsoon. “We had directed the departments of civil, water and health to work on sanitisation and cleanliness of drains and sewages in advance. These departments worked in tandem with each other and we see the result as there is no waterlogging,” he said.

He said that alleged residents have encroached and made unauthorised constructions at their residences by covering drains, which sometimes becomes a problem in cleanliness drive. “These drains sometimes choke and the water overflows. The residents should cooperate in making Noida a beautiful city,” he said.

V N Singh, chief engineer, Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) was not available for a comment.