With 10,000 bags, Ghaziabad plans to daily lift 50 tonnes of road dust to abate pollution

Ghaziabad: In order to tackle the issue of road dust, which is one of the major contributors to the air pollution in the city, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (GMC) has planned to procure 10,000 ‘dust collection bags’ to be used across the five zones of the city. The move is aimed at lifting about 50 tonnes of dust from different roads, officials said.

The plan will be initiated from October 2 where 100 bags, marked with the name of Ghaziabad municipal corporation, #dustbag and #dustfreegzb, will be given to each of the 100 residential wards across the city. The officials said that there is a gap in cleaning, collection and transportation of road dust which results in polluted surroundings.

“The dust collection bags will be provided to the cleaning staff. We have estimated that about 5kg of dust can be collected in a bag per day. The bags will later be placed at the collection point where special vehicles will pick them and transport to our construction & demolition (C&D) processing plant. One special vehicle for each of the five zones is being provided under the scheme,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

He further said that the move will considerably help reduce dust on city roads.

“The plan is part of the air pollution abatement measures and will also improve outlook of the city. The collected dust will be taken to the C&D plant where we will use it for manufacturing of interlocking tiles. The records of daily collection of bags received from each zone and ward will also be maintained,” Tanwar added.

The use of dust bags will be apart from the use of mechanised road sweeping machines for major roads. Besides, the corporation has also planned a scheme for washing of roads at night in order to control dust.

The dust abatement measures have been recommended for Ghaziabad city from time to time. During his visit to Ghaziabad on September 16, Bhure Lal, the chairperson of the Environment (Pollution & Control) Authority, also issued directions for controlling of dust in the city.

“The dust causes major issue to residents and commuters, and also increases the PM10 levels. The speed of surface winds is expected to rise in coming days and this will also increase the PM10 levels. Under our winter action plan chalked out to control pollution, we have asked different agencies, construction sites, etc, to take up appropriate measures to control dust,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UP Pollution Control Board.

The Ghaziabad city has four online air monitoring stations at Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar and Loni.

According to the UPPCB records, the PM10 levels during the period from January to August stood at a monthly average of 140.9, 152.64, 137.32 and 168.18 micrograms per cubic metres (mpcm) for the four monitoring stations at Indirapuram, Vasundhara, Sanjay Nagar and Loni, respectively. The standard limit for PM10 is 100mpcm.

Environmentalists, however, said that it is important to monitor daily the dust collection activities, if MCG wants to make its initiative a success. “If there is no monitoring, the scheme will come to a grinding halt. Further, as a long term measure, the roadside where loose soil is present should be paved green with grass. This will hold the soil and also help prevent dusty conditions,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.