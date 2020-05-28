With 11 fresh cases, Covid-19 count reaches 377 in GB Nagar

The overall tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district increased to 377 with reports of 11 new cases on Thursday. However, 10 patients, including eight employees of the Zee news channel, were discharged from two different hospitals in the district after being cured, health officials said.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohre said that of these 11 new cases, four were from Sector 16 and one each from Salarpur, Surajpur and Rampur Jewar. “The remaining four are from sectors 5, 15A, 56 and 71. The 11 new positive cases are nine men and two women. Till Thursday evening, the number of positive cases reported in the district is 377. Of them, 262 people have been discharged from different hospitals, five patients have so far lost their lives and 18 have been cross-notified from other districts and states. We now have only 110 active cases,” he said.

He further said that while one patient after being cured was discharged from Sharda hospital, the other nine—including eight employees of the Zee news channel—were discharged after being cured and tested asymptomatic from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida.

Dr Dohre further said that health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Wednesday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 815 patients was screened today and 17 of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.