With 70 new cases, total Covid-19 count in Gautam Budh Nagar reaches 935

As many as 70 persons, including 18 health care workers and four police personnel, tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday. The district now has a total of 935 Covid-19 cases.

The district health department said with four more policemen testing positive on Sunday, a total of 23 persons in Gautam Budh Nagar Police have contracted the infection so far. “ Four police personnel from Sector 49 police station have tested Covid-19 positive. Out of the total infected persons in the force, 17 have been cured and discharged from different hospitals,” a police spokesperson said.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said out of the 70 persons who tested positive on Sunday, 15 persons were tested at private laboratories, while the remaining 55 were tested at government laboratories. “ Out of 70 positive case reported on Tuesday, 18 persons are health care workers, four persons are from the police department, and 35 patients have ILI (influenza-like illnesses),” he said.

He further said at least 510 patients, including 16 on Sunday, have been discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals so far. “Apart from the 70 positive cases, 73 other patients have been cross-notified to other districts and states. Twelve Covid-19 positive patients have succumbed to the virus so far. The district now has 413 active cases,” he said.

The CMO, however, said if the cross notified patients are included in the district tally, the overall count of Covid-19 positive cases in the district will be 1008.

Giving details of 73 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 22 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 38 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 11 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Dr Ohri further said that nearly 14,000 samples have been collected in the district for testing so far. “A total of 469 patients were screened on Saturday and 16 persons with symptoms of fever have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday finalised the list of 21 private hospitals where non-Covid emergency cases can get treated. GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said these hospitals will cater to emergency non-Covid patients so that they can getter better healthcare services. “At present, hospitals with Covid facilities are finding it difficult to cater to non-Covid critical patients,” he said.

According to the list, Kailash hospital (Noida, Greater Noida and Jewar branches), Yatharth hospital (Noida, Greater Noida and Noida extension), Sharda medical college, Fortis hospital (Noida), Max hospital (Greater Noida), Sumitra hospital, Prakash hospital, Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital, and Apollo hospital among others have been given the permission for treating non-corona patients.