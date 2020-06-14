Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Noida / With 70 news Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally crosses 900-mark

With 70 news Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally crosses 900-mark

Of the 935 cases in UP’s Gautam Buddha Nagar district, there are 413 active patients and 510 patients who have been cured including 16 who were discharged on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A medical professional collects swab sample from a man to conduct Covid-19 tests at District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo )

With 70 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, the tally in the district has now reached 935, officials said.

Sunday’s cases are twice the numbers that were reported a day earlier. On Saturday, 35 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 935 cases in the district neighbouring Delhi, there are 413 active patients and 510 patients who have been cured including 16 who were discharged on Sunday.

The district has recorded 12 deaths from the coronavirus disease so far.



Among the new patients, 15 were tested by private laboratories while 56 were tested in government facilities, according to an official release.

 

District authorities have started a dedicated helpline for those wanting to get tested for Covid-19.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can call on the helpline number 18004192211 to make an appointment for testing.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has five laboratories for testing Covid-19 including three government facilities while there are eight sample collection centre across Noida and Greater Noida.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win
Jun 14, 2020 22:22 IST
Rishi Sunak speaks out on racist abuse as child growing up in UK
Jun 14, 2020 22:21 IST
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Jun 14, 2020 22:25 IST
With 70 news Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally crosses 900-mark
Jun 14, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.