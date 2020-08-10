Sections
With 71 new positives, overall tally crosses 6,000-mark in GB Nagar

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:58 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

With 71 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in Gautam Budh Nagar district in the past 24 hours, the cases tally crossed the 6,000-mark on Monday with the count reaching 6,016.

According to the district health department’s data, it took the district 34 days to double the Covid-19 cases to 6,000. On July 8, the district had crossed the 3,000-mark.

As per the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, a total of 5,041 people have been cured or discharged, including 71 on Monday, in the district so far. “So far, 43 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 932 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar district has received 35,000 tablets of ivermectin—a tablet used to treat parasitic infections—from the state government after the latter decided to replace anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) for treatment of Covid-19 in a decision announced on August 4.



Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said these tablets will be effective not only in the treatment of Covid-19 patients but will be used as a prophylactic for preventing large scale infection among front line health workers engaged in the treatment and handling of Covid-19 patients.

“There were some concerns about HCQ from the beginning. That’s why we have now been instructed to use ivermectin in its place. We’ll soon start distributing this medicine to front line health workers. This medicine will also be distributed to those who have come in contact with Covid-19 patients,” he said.

The CMO further said that for Covid-19 patients, ivermectin will be administered along with doxycycline— a broad-spectrum antibiotic. “For front line healthcare workers, ivermectin will be given on the first, seventh and 30th day and then once a month,” the CMO said.

In another development, deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida) Rajesh Kumar Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. His son is also positive for the infection and the two are being treated in a hospital.

“ My son and I are symptomatic and have some fever. We are being treated at a hospital and our health is improving. My driver and gunner, are also positive, but as they are asymptomatic they are isolating at home,” the DCP said.

