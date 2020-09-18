Sections
With rising number of Covid-19 cases, demand for oxygen goes up in Gautam Budh Nagar

With the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases surging in the district, oxygen demand in the hospitals of Gautam Budh Nagar has more than tripled. Currently, the total number...

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 00:07 IST

By Sanjeev K Jha,

With the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases surging in the district, oxygen demand in the hospitals of Gautam Budh Nagar has more than tripled. Currently, the total number of oxygen cylinders needed per day in the district’s hospitals is 300, compared with 100 cylinders in pre-Covid times, the officials said.

District magistrate Suhas LY admitted that demand for oxygen cylinders has gone up after coronavirus cases came up in the district. “However, it is not a matter of concern for us as the only factory that supplies oxygen to the entire national capital region, including Delhi, as well as western Uttar Pradesh – Inox Air Products Limited – is located in Gautam Budh Nagar itself. The state government has already ordered the factory to ensure uninterrupted and ample oxygen cylinder supply to Gautam Budh Nagar and other districts on top priority. The manufacturer has been asked to allow two working shifts in the unit, so that around 1,200 cylinders daily can be filled up, instead of 700 cylinders being readied currently in a single shift,” he said.

The DM further said that the factory ships oxygen in liquid form to some hospitals such as the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Sharda Hospital in tankers, which is then converted into gas and piped directly to beds. “Other Covid-dedicated hospitals use steel and aluminium cylinders which store oxygen in gas form. They change the cylinders for each bed as per need,” he said.

District chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that to fulfil the rising demand of oxygen cylinders, the district drug department has been asked to ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals. “Despite rising demand, we have never witnessed any paucity of oxygen cylinders in any hospitals,” he said.



According to Dr Saurav Srivastava, the head of Covid-19 ward at GIMS, “If doctors working in different Covid-dedicated hospitals are to be believed, about a fifth of coronavirus patients require help with breathing, while a few of them appear in no apparent respiratory distress, but are found to have alarmingly low oxygen levels - a condition called silent hypoxia. The demand for oxygen has gone up three times after the outbreak of Covid-19, as oxygen is a must for these critically ill patients.”

Echoing similar views, Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, the medical superintendent of Sharda Hospital, said: “The average daily demand for oxygen in Sharda Hospital, which was 10,800 cubic metres from November 2019 to April 2020, went up to 17,000 cubic metres after June 2020. In September as well, the average daily demand stands at 17,000 cubic metres so far,” he said.

Gautam Budh Nagar reported its first coronavirus case on March 8. By September 17, the total number of cases reported so far in the district were 10,908, including 48 deaths and 2004 active cases. So far, 8,856 patients have been cured.

District drug inspector Vaibhav Babbar confirmed the exponential rise in demand for oxygen after the Covid-19 outbreak. “We have asked oxygen manufacturers to cut supply of industrial oxygen to factories to a minimum in the district. The overall production capacity of this factory is 34 tonnes per day, of which around 30 tonnes per day is being produced at present. Since life is more important than livelihood, the manufacturer has been told to make ample supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in the state,” he said.

When contacted, the head of medical supply in Inox Air Products Limited, Akash Kumar, refused to divulge the details of oxygen supply in the district. “We are very much busy in ensuring critical supply of oxygen to our clients, so it is impossible to give the break-up of the figures,” he said.

