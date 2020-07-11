Sections
Home / Noida / With two more deaths due to Covid-19, toll reaches 33 in GB Nagar

With two more deaths due to Covid-19, toll reaches 33 in GB Nagar

With reports of two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, the overall toll in the Gautam Budh Nagar district has risen to 33. However, the details of deceased have not been...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

With reports of two more deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, the overall toll in the Gautam Budh Nagar district has risen to 33. However, the details of deceased have not been revealed by district health officials.

Also, the district on Saturday reported 89 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases to 3,347, according to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room.

A total of 2,396 Covid-19 positive patients, including 175 on Saturday, have been cured and discharged, in the district so far, the bulletin said. “So far, 33 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 918 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

As per the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, as many as 25 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.



The overall tally of the Covid-19 positive cases in the state has gone to 35,092 with 1,403 new cases in the last 24 hours. “While 913 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 22,689 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till date,” the state health bulletin said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gurugam: Girl students to get passport with graduation degree from institution, says Khattar
Jul 11, 2020 23:38 IST
DTCP calls for cancellation of property registries that lack NOCs
Jul 11, 2020 23:37 IST
New technologies, localising components will pave way for boycotting Chinese products: Hero Cycles chairman
Jul 11, 2020 23:37 IST
MCG sets up thermal cameras at offices
Jul 11, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.