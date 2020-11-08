Sections
Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida west

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son fell to death from their 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning, the police said. The woman’s husband had gone to his hometown in Sambhal when the incident took place. The woman was a homemaker while her husband runs transport business.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that the police received information from society residents at 9am. “A police team reached and found the woman and the child critically wounded. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” he said. The police cordoned off the area and a forensic team soon reached to gather evidence.

The police team visited the victims’ home and found the sister of the woman’s husband. “The husband’s sister had some burn injury marks on her face. It appears the two women had quarrelled over some issue before the incident,” he said.

The woman’s sister-in-law is a student in a private college and lives in a hostel. She was visiting her brother’s house in Greater Noida West. She has been admitted in a private hospital for her burn injuries.

Chander said that the victim’s husband is on the way back. “We will question him to see what led to this incident. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that the victim woman was from Ghaziabad. “The victim’s father has filed a complaint against her in-laws for harassment. We are investigating the matter,” he said.

