Home / Noida / Woman alleges harassment by brother-in-law

Woman alleges harassment by brother-in-law

A 38-year-old woman has alleged that she was harassed by her brother-in-law multiple times over the past few weeks and filed a complaint with the Phase 3 police. Police said...

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 38-year-old woman has alleged that she was harassed by her brother-in-law multiple times over the past few weeks and filed a complaint with the Phase 3 police.

Police said that the woman lived in a joint family under Phase 3 police station’s jurisdiction. The suspect, who is married, lived with them.

“The woman’s husband had passed away a few months back. She said that for the past three to four weeks, her brother-in-law had been harassing her and would seek her out when no one else was around,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.

The 45-year-old suspect would also allegedly force his way to the woman’s room. When she could not take the harassment, she approached the police on Wednesday and filed a complaint.

“The women safety wing of the police station conducted the initial investigation following which a case of harassment (section 354 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered against the man. He is absconding for now but we have information about his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon,” said the SHO.

Police said that the suspect also had an extensive criminal recrod and has gone to jail previously for robberies, loot and for peddling drugs.

