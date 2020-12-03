Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Noida / Woman alleges harassment by neighbour

Woman alleges harassment by neighbour

A 25-year-old woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her neighbour in Badalpur village of Greater Noida. “I live with my husband and in-laws in the...

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 25-year-old woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her neighbour in Badalpur village of Greater Noida.

“I live with my husband and in-laws in the village. The suspect had been roaming around my house and making indecent gestures for the last three months. Recently, when my husband came to know about this, he ousted me from the house,” she said in the complaint. The woman said that her parents and people of the locality held a meeting and helped resolve the matter last week and she was allowed to return to her husband’s house. However, the suspect allegedly continued to harass her.

The victim said that the suspect’s unwanted advancement created a rift between her and her husband, following which a complaint was filed on Sunday.

Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge Badalpur police station, said a case has been registered against the suspect under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect. He will be arrested soon,” he said.



In another case, Bisrakh police arrested a 26-year-old man for the sexual harassment of a minor girl in Haibatpur village on Thursday.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said the suspect was from Hapur. “He had shifted to Greater Noida west in search of job. On Thursday, he molested his 15-year-old girl neighbour and fled,” he said. The victim returned home and told her parents what had happened and they filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of IPC and also under Section 7,8 of Pocso Act. “The suspect was arrested, produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

All-party meet on Dec 4; Covid-19, vaccine likely to be discussed
Dec 03, 2020 23:04 IST
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
Dec 03, 2020 21:29 IST
GHMC poll results: Counting to begin at 8am, CCTV cameras to record process
Dec 03, 2020 23:15 IST
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Dec 03, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Panchkula MC elections on December 27
Dec 04, 2020 00:10 IST
Despite upto 60% drop in prices, Ludhiana cinemas report low occupancy
Dec 04, 2020 00:09 IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 59: Abhinav is the second finalist, fights with Rubina
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
Mumbai: Arnab Goswami seeks stay on probe into suicide abetment case
Dec 04, 2020 00:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.