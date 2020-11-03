Sections
Woman booked in Greater Noida for husband’s death

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against a woman for her husband’s alleged suicide in Sector Delta 1. The victim had died last week after recording a video recording in which he had stated he was taking his life due to “harassment” by his wife.

Harish Chander, DCP, Noida Central, said the victim, 25, lived with his family in Sector Delta – 1 in Greater Noida. “He had married a Sangam Vihar-based woman in February 2019. The couple had a marital dispute since the beginning of their marriage,” he said.

The victim, in the video, had alleged that his wife told him that she was forced into the marriage by her parents. “She put up a lot of allegations against me and made my life measurable. She wanted separation and divorce from me. I do not want to live anymore,” he alleged in the video.

Police said the victim died on October 26. The victim’s family filed a complaint against his wife at the Surajpur police station.

Chander said based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case of abetment to suicide under Section 306 of the IPC was registered in Surajpur. “We have recently found the victim’s video. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” Chander said.

