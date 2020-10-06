Woman dies during delivery, quack booked

Noida: The police have booked a woman quack for allegedly running a clinic in Mamura without licence after a 21-year-old pregnant woman died during delivery.

The victim was identified as Ruchi, a native of Shahjahanpur. Her husband, Kamlesh, filed a complaint at the Phase 3 police station on Monday.

According to him, his wife was in her last month of pregnancy and was complaining of pain on Sunday night. “We took her to a clinic which is near our house only. A female doctor checked her and said that my wife would need to be admitted,” said the husband in his police complaint.

Kamlesh, who works at a private company, said that the family waited outside the clinic the whole night as there were some complications during the delivery. When no one came out the next morning also, the family became worried. “When we didn’t get any information for a long time, we decided to go inside. The doctor was missing and my wife was lying dead,” he said.

Following this, he immediately approached the police, and a team was rushed to the spot. According to police officials, prima facie it seems that the woman died of complications during the delivery and the baby got stuck and died along with her. Their bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the fake doctor under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The officials said that the woman did not have a licence to practise medicine.

“We have seized the documents found at the clinic. Her credentials appear to be fake and a search is on for her,” said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer, Phase 3 police station.