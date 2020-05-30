Woman duped of ₹9.5 lakh on pretext of upgrading SIM card from 3G to 4G

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly duped of ₹9.5 lakh by unidentified persons on the pretext of upgrading her mobile SIM card from 3G to 4G technology. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station in the matter.

The victim, Varsha (single name), who is a resident of Sector 108, in her complaint to the police alleged that she was first contacted by the suspects on May 7.

“Around 10.30am, I got a call from a person pretending to be from a mobile network company. He said that the company will upgrade my network to better technology, and I agreed to the offer. However, he said that for the new technology to get activated, my phone might lose network for 48-72 hours. In the afternoon, my SIM card stopped working which I assumed was a part of their procedure,” the woman said in the police complaint.

However, the SIM card didn’t get reactivated till May 13, after which her family contacted the customer care of the network provider, she said. She was told by the customer care that no such request had been raised on their end.

“ Later when I contacted the staff at my bank’s office in Sector 110, I found that almost ₹9.53 lakh had been withdrawn from my account, including two fixed deposits, in two transactions that were carried out on May 8 and 11. I registered a complaint with the bank’s customer care also. The money was withdrawn despite me not sharing any OTP (one-time password) or any other bank details with anyone,” she said in the complaint. She said she suspects that for such a breach, someone from the bank may be involved in duping her.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station against unidentified person(s) under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.

“A probe in the matter is underway, while the cyber cell is working on tracing the transactions. Due legal action will be taken,” said a police officer from the Sector 39 police station.

A similar incident had taken place on May 7 wherein a resident of Sector 77 had been allegedly duped of ₹1.57 lakh in two transactions on the same pretext of upgrading his SIM card. The suspect had pretended to be from the same network provider, and had even offered the correct customer care helpline details. The victim’s account is also with the same bank but in a different branch. An FIR was registered in the matter at the Sector 49 police station.