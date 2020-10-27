Woman jumps to death from her house in Noida

Noida: A 48-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by jumping from the balcony of her house in an area under the Sector 24 police jurisdiction on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to police officials, they were informed about the incident around 12.30pm.

“The woman, along with her family, lived in a rented house on the third floor of a building. Today afternoon she jumped down from her balcony. Her four children and husband were there, but the family found out about it when the locals informed them. They then called us and a team was rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Sector 24 police station.

Dikshit said that according to the family, the woman had been depressed for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. “The family feels that this could be the reason for the woman taking her own life. Preliminary investigation did not turn up any dispute or issue which might have triggered this. Even the neighbours did not mention any problems,” said the SHO.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family who has not filed any complaint in the case, the police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 9582208181 (Snehi) and Delhi-based 011-23389090 (Sumaitri).