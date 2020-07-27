Sections
Home / Noida / Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad

Woman’s body found stuffed in suitcase dumped in UP’s Ghaziabad

According to police, the hands and legs of the victim were tied with the help of dupatta and her body was stuffed inside a brown coloured suitcase.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:06 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Ghaziabad

The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours. (Photo @ghaziabadpolice)

The Ghaziabad police on Monday morning recovered the body of a woman stuffed inside a suitcase which was dumped at New Hindon Vihar adjacent to the GT Road. The cops said that the woman was in the age group of 24-25 years.

According to police, the hands and legs of the victim were tied with the help of dupatta and her body was stuffed inside a brown coloured suitcase.

“There were no external injury marks over her body but her face had turned blackish in color which probably suggests that she died of suffocation. However, the exact cause of her death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received. It seems that she was murdered out of some family dispute and body dumped in Ghaziabad,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

“We have formed several teams who are investigating the case and information has also been sought from nearby districts about any missing person and also to ascertain her identity,” he added.



The police are scanning the CCTV footage.

The cops said that the murder probably took place on Sunday night and the suitcase was dumped at the spot during the early hours. The police received the information from locals at around 7am on Monday.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of the Sahibabad police station area. The police sources said that they also found marks of car tyres from near the spot which suggest that someone had brought the suitcase in a car and fled.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Union govt paid Rs 1.65 lakh crore GST compensation to states in FY20: Fin Min
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as quarantine ends, shares photo
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Anushka misses getting ‘relaxing’ face massages. Watch throwback video
Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST
Boat buyers seek recreation while safely socially distancing amid pandemic
Jul 27, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.