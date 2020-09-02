Woman sets herself on fire after domestic dispute, dies

A 45-year-old woman died after she allegedly set herself on fire at her house located the Sector 39 police jurisdiction Tuesday night. According to police officials, the woman allegedly had an ongoing dispute with her husband. Things escalated and the woman allegedly poured kerosene on herself and self immolated, police said.

“When a police team reached the spot, the woman was struggling for life but she later succumbed to her injuries. Her body was sent for an autopsy and the report is awaited,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

He said that the woman’s family has, however, alleged foul play.

“We will investigate once the family files an official complaint. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide but the autopsy report will shed more light on the matter,” said Singh.

In another incident, under the Phase 2 police jurisdiction, a 30-year-old man allegedly took his life at his rented accommodation.

“The incident came to light in the morning after which his body was sent for an autopsy. Prima facie it seems that he was having a dispute with his wife because of which he took this step. No suicide note was recovered at the spot and this happened during the night,” said DCP, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (Hyderabad-based) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (Delhi-based).