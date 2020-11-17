Women’s group cycles to promote fitness in Greater Noida west

Sections
Greater Noida: A group of 30 women cyclists of Greater Noida have formed a ‘Women on Wheels (WOW)’ initiative to highlight the importance of fitness. For the last six...

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:18 IST

By Shafaque Alam,

Greater Noida:

A group of 30 women cyclists of Greater Noida have formed a ‘Women on Wheels (WOW)’ initiative to highlight the importance of fitness.

For the last six months, they would gather in Greater Noida west in the morning and go for a 10 to 15 km ride in the city.

The group was founded by a banker and fitness enthusiast Vijeta Pandey, 30, a Greater Noida west resident in June.



Pandey said that cycling is the best exercise to remain fit. “Cycling increases strength and flexibility in the body. People feel afresh after cycling and it also helps in managing stress and anxiety,” Pandey said.

When asked how the initiative started, she said, “During the lockdown period we were mostly packed in the house that gave rise to anxiety and stress. I started riding the bicycle alone in the society and outside,” Pandey said. “In June, I posted a message in my society group and invited women to join. A few responded and then we formed WOW and added more people.”

Kanchan Grover, 33, a software engineer and a resident of Gaur City – 2, said that she was inspired by Pandey to join the group. “I used to see her cycle in the society and neighbourhood. I talked to her, bought a bicycle and joined the group. Around 20-25 women gather every day in Gaur City and cycle in the neighbourhood.”

The group rides together and help each other in case a cycle breaks down. Helmet and water bottle is mandatory for all the participants.

