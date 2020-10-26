Work on elevated stretch over DSC road put on fast track

NOIDA: The work on 5.5km elevated stretch, which is being built over Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road to facilitate commuting between Noida and Greater Noida, has been put on fast track, officials of the Noida authority said on Monday. About 15% work on the ₹467-crore project has been completed and it will be completed by December next year, they said.

Earlier, the authority had extended the deadline to March 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposed six-lane elevated road will start from Sector 39/43 crossing and end at Sector 82 T-point. Once developed, the elevated road will decongest major traffic in Noida’s Barola, Bhangel, and sectors 49, 45, 47 and 46, among other areas.

“It is a big day today as we have completed 1,000 piles (the foundation on which elevated stretch will rest) in less than four months. The work on this project is being completed on war footing so that we finish it even before the deadline,” said Rajeev Tyagi, chief engineer of Noida authority.

Recently, the authority diverted the traffic to make sure commuters don’t face inconvenience during massive construction work underway on the project. The authority has repaired Bhangel-Gheja road to divert the traffic as an alternate to the DSC road on which the elevated road is being constructed. Earlier Bhangel-Gheja road was not in use due to bad conditions.

“We repaired and readied the Bhangel-Gheja road to make sure the commuters do not face any problem because the traffic is allowed only on two lanes on DSC road. The diversion is also important so that we can carry out the elevated road construction work with ease,” said Tyagi.

The authority completed 82 piles in July, 212 piles in August, 467 piles in September and 239 in October this year. “We have also constructed 27 caps on which the pillars will be constructed,” said Tyagi.

On March 3 this year, the authority had roped in state-owned agency -- Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation -- for constructing the elevated stretch that will provide seamless connectivity to thousands of motorists who travel from Delhi side to the special economic zone (SEZ) in Phase 2 area and Sector 82. The UP Bridge Corporation in March had started mobilizing the workforce to start work at the site and also done barricading of the site. But the work was disrupted due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In 2012, the authority had for the first time conceived the idea of constructing an elevated stretch over DSC road. In May 2016, it prepared a detailed project report of the project. But work could not start due to fund crunch. The DSC road, earlier known as the Dadri Link Road, passes from Noida’s Gole Chakkar to Greater Noida’s Dadri town.

The proposed elevated road will have exit and entry at Sector 100 so that new group housing societies located in sectors 107, 47 and 104, among others, can benefit from the project, the officials said.