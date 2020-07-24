Work to begin soon on ₹30 crore park dedicated to Indian scriptures, saints

The Noida Authority on Friday said it is likely to start work on a park in Sector 78, named ‘Vedvan’, which will be devoted to Indian scriptures and saints. This park will be home to newly-built group housings. Besides this, the authority is hiring agencies for other horticulture projects that include development of two wetlands and a small park, in a bid to beautify the city.

“The Vedvan theme-based park is devoted to Indian scriptures and the saints who wrote these scriptures. The objective is to give residents or visitors an opportunity to understand old scriptures and how these writings can have a positive impact on our lives. The decision on which saints to be included is yet to be taken,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) of the Noida authority, who is heading the horticulture department.

Vedvan will have different varieties of medicinal plants and traditional Indian fruit bearing trees. “Families would be able to take children to these parks and educate them about spiritual and medicinal values of the trees,” said Singh.

The authority has made a detailed project report of this project, which costs ₹30 crore.

“We have made the DPR for this project. Now, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi will vet this project as per rules. And subsequently, the authority will approve this project in its board meeting scheduled next month. Once this is done, we will float a tender to hire an agency to develop this unique park. We will start work at the site soon after these formalities are completed,” said Singh.

The authority said it will take a month’s time to finish all formalities and float a tender.

Meanwhile, the two wetlands to be developed by the authority are located in sectors 54 and 91, for which the budget is very small.

“These wetlands will help in ground water conservation. Apart from this, we will develop a park on a budget of ₹6 crore in Sector 33A in front of the Shilp Haat. We will plant trees and beautify the barren land located in this sector,” said Singh.