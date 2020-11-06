Yamuna authority to develop two new cities along the 165km Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) Friday said it will develop two new cities -- one in Vrindavan spread over 4,000 hectares, and the other in Agra spread over 2,500 hectares. Yeida officials said Uttar Pradesh industries minister Satish Mahana, in a meeting with the top officials, has given the green signal for the proposal and the authority will also develop a heritage corridor from Jewar to Agra to promote cultural tourism along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

Mahana on Friday held a review meeting with officials to track the status of the Noida international greenfield airport in Jewar.

“We proposed the project to develop two new cities along the expressway and it was approved. Now, we will start work on this project and also develop a heritage corridor,” said Arun Vir Singh CEO of the YEIDA.

The Yeida said it will start work on a detailed project report for the two cities soon.

“We will send the proposal to the state government for further approval. We will start land acquisition for the two cities and take the project to the next stage. These projects will cater to the housing needs in Vrindavan and Agra,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government, on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for the development of areas between Greater Noida and Agra along the Yamuna Expressway. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra -- were notified under Yeida. The authority has been able to acquire at least 25,000 hectares along the expressway with an aim to allot the same for development of cities.

The Uttar Pradesh government wants that all old cities such as Dankaur, Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra be promoted under cultural tourism in the proposed heritage corridor.

“Our government has decided to give boost to cultural tourism. Our historic cities, including Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra, are famous at the international level. Our government will provide all support so that tourists who come to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra are also able to go to Mathura and Vrindavan,” Mahana said.

“We will also build theme parks, museums and other facilities so that tourists enjoy their journey from Jewar airport to Agra once the airport will become operational,” said Yeida CEO. The government plans to run air-conditioned buses from the airport to Mathura, Agra and Vrindavan once the becomes operational by 2023-24.