Yamuna Expressway area’s draft Master Plan-2041 to be ready by March: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said that it is likely to finalise by March next year the draft Master Plan-2041 that will detail out the future urbanization to be done along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. At present, the authority is developing the urban centres along the expressway as per the provisions of the Master Plan-2031, said officials.

The MP-2041 will have exact details as to how much agricultural land is to be acquired in Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras and Agra for future projects. According to the officials, the master plan will define the land uses for residential, industrial, commercial, institutional and greenery development along the expressway area that has started witnessing a rapid industrial growth after Switzerland company Zurich International AG signed an agreement to develop Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar. Zurich is likely to start work at the site by mid-June next year.

In MP-2041, the authority will define the nature of the uses of land to be sold to investors and property buyers and how the development around the aviation hub will take place, said the officials.

“The work on Master Plan-2041 is underway and we are likely to be finalise the blue print by March, 2021. Once it is finalised, we will send it to Uttar Pradesh national capital region cell and the state government for approvals,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida, in 2013, had prepared the Master Plan 2031 and notified land for urbanisation along the expressway.

Master Plan-2041 is important because Yeida has decided to develop some cities in Aligarh, Vrindavan, Mathura and Agra and the advance planning is required before the development begins at the ground, said the officials.

The state government, on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida for development in areas between Greater Noida and Agra. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas in the region.

Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra -- were notified under Yeida. So far, it has acquired at least 25,000 hectares of land for its various schemes. Now, the authority has decided to acquire agricultural land in Chola area, which is part of Bulandshahr district .

“We need land for manufacturing units in Bulandshahr’s Chola, where railway connectivity already exists. Many manufacturing units, including electronics product makers, want to buy land from us and start business. They want to buy the land in this region because the region will have access to air and rail connectivity to travel or transport goods,” said the Yeida CEO.

As per the rules, the state government will get approvals for the draft MP-2041 from the National Capital Region Planning Board. Once the NCRPB gives green signal, then Yeida will engage in urbanization in line with the provisions approved in the master plan.

“The master plan is crucial because it will make sure that the development takes place without damaging the ecology of any region. It is also important for implementation of urban town planning rules,” said Atul Gupta, president at Architects Association Noida Zone.