Yamuna expressway crash on late Friday night injures 14 people

Most of the injured were seated on the right side of the UP transport bus which was hit by the truck on the Yamuna Expressway. (Sourced Photo)

14 people were injured when a speeding truck going to Jewar from Greater Noida lost balance, hit the divider, and rammed into an oncoming UP roadways bus on the other side of the carriage in Dankaur, Greater Noida late Friday night at around 11.30 pm. The roadways bus belonging to Shikohabad depot was coming from Lucknow and going to Delhi via Agra and Greater Noida. There were 40-45 passengers on board when the accident took place.

Anil Kumar Pandey, station house officer (SHO) Dankaur police station, said that the accident took place at about 12.7 km from the zero point in Greater Noida.

“It appears the truck driver slept on the wheel and lost balance of the vehicle. The truck hit the divider first before crashing into the roadways bus on the other side,” he said. The truck driver and the helper were also injured in the accident.

Also Read: Noida’s air quality dips, Ghaziabad enters ‘very poor’ zone again

The bus passengers informed the police and a team from Dankaur police station and a team of Yamuna expressway patrol reached the spot and rescued the victims. Pandey said five of the 14 injured passengers had received serious injuries. The victims have been admitted to Kailash hospital in Greater Noida.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the expressway for about half an hour. However, the police personnel placed barricades and signalled other vehicles to stop to avoid a pile up. The police team later removed the two damaged vehicles from the spot and cleared the road.

The passengers, who escaped unhurt, boarded other buses and left the spot while some others were picked up by their friends and relatives from the accident spot.