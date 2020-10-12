Yeida close to finalising layout of its township for farmers in Jewar Bangar

GREATER NOIDA: As the farmers are set to get more land for residential purpose in new township to be developed in Jewar Bangar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority is likely to finalise the layout for the same this week, officials said on Monday.

Earlier the farmers were supposed to get 50% residential land of covered area in their respective village houses. But now, as per the revised scheme, each farmer who has given his land/house for the proposed international airport at Jewar will get 50% of the plot area.

“Due to this change, we are revising the layout of the township planned on 48 hectares for those farmers whose land and houses are coming in way of the airport project. Once the layout is finalized, we will issue a tender to select an agency that will develop this township,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The UP government has already sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the development of the township that will be one of its kinds for multiple reasons, said the officials, adding that the township will be having a temple and a mosque catering to both the community members.

Apart from this, the proposed township will have all the basic facilities such as schools, primary health centre, parks, sewage system, among others, at par with an urban area, the officials said.

“We have decided to develop the best township for the farmers at Jewar Bangar, which will have all modern facilities that an urban area can dream of. We will keep in mind while developing it that the farmers do not face any hassle living in it,” said the Yeida CEO.

The authority increased the plot size after demands from the farmers. “Many farmers have small built-up area covered between walls whereas their plot sizes in villages are larger. If the government had calculated on the basis of covered area, many farmers would have suffered. But now with bigger size of plots, our children may manage living in it,” said Trilok Kumar from Banwaribas village whose land was acquired for the airport project.

On Monday, the authority took a meeting with Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and town planning officials on this issue and expedited the work so that it can make way for the airport project. On September 7, a concession agreement was signed with Switzerland company Zurich Airport International AG that is scheduled to start work at the airport project site by mid-2021. Therefore, Yeida wants to develop the township at Jewar Bangar village well on time so that the farmers shift into this new township and vacate their houses in villages, which will be demolished paving the way for the airport work to be started at the site.

“It will be one of its kind townships for the farmers in the country,” said a Yeida official, not authorized to speak to media.

The authority has also decided to compensate the farmers adequately so that they remain happy as they have given their land for the development of the airport project.

“We have requested Yeida that they should do justice with farmers, whose houses, shops and other buildings have to be demolished to make way for the airport site. We want that farmers should not feel cheated once they leave their houses for the airport and shift into the new township,” said the Jewar MLA after the meeting.

Out of 8,971 total farmer families, houses of 3,627 families will be destroyed completely, the officials said.

The administration has acquired 1,334 hectares of land in six villages -- Rohi, Parohi, Ranhera, Kishorpur, Banwaribas and Dayanatpur. A total of 8,971 farmer families will be affected as they have given their agricultural land and houses paving the way for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport project at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.