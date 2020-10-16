Yeida invites proposals for Noida Film City from developers

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Friday said it has started the process of inviting proposals from prospective developers who can work on the Film City project, proposed in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway.

The process was done upon directions from the Uttar Pradesh government. Earlier, the state government had planned to develop the Film City via UP Film Bandhu, a state agency that handles projects related to films.

“However, now the government wants the Yeida to hire a consultant or developer who can prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for this project and help in developing this mega project. Therefore, we have issued a request for proposal so that interested consultants or developers can submit their proposals. Once these are submitted, we will select a consultant,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

State additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal, on October 14, had wrote Singh saying: “Because the Film City project is to be put on fast-track it is requested that to set up the Film City, a consultant or developer should be roped in by the Yamuna authority itself.”

The project was announced by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 18 this year. Subsequently, the Yeida on September 20 had sent a proposal stating that it has 780 acres earmarked for industrial purposes and 220 acres for commercial usage in Sector 21, which would be suitable to set up a film city. The land is located only six kilometre from the Jewar airport and 12 km from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

“Once a consultant or developer is roped in, a DPR will be prepared, after which we will take the project to the next stage,” said Singh.

The authority has been exploring three models – public-private-partnership, to be developed by the authority, or by a single developer.

The authority has discussed these three models to decide the future course of action.

“After the preparation of the DPR, the authority will decide the model most suitable to develop the Film City, following directions from the state government,” said Singh.