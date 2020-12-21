Yeida plans land acquisition around airport

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will acquire more land along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway in connection with the Noida International airport project.

“We need land around the site of the airport for our different schemes that include urban schemes, industries and infrastructure projects. For urban schemes alone we need 1,500 acres more. We are yet to decide on the exact measure of land to be acquired,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of Yeida.

Yeida’s plans will see the extension of the Gautam Buddh Nagar industrial area to neighbouring Bulandshahr district.

“Chola railway junction in Bulandshahr is located near airport. Extending the industrial area will also extend the rail connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor on which the work is underway,” said Singh.

As per Yeida’s requirements for industrial projects, the authority will need to acquire land in Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra, said officials.

Yeida was established in 2001 to generate employment and develop urban areas along the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. It has 268,862 hectares notified for development and has acquired 12,481 hectares for various developmental projects. But it has to fast-track land acquisition in view of the airport project, work on which is scheduled to begin by mid-2021 and completed in three years.

So far, Yeida has 58,397 hectares (ha) notified in 131 villages of Gautam Budh Nagar and 40 villages of Bulandshahr district. In Aligarh it has 34,291 ha notified, 88,968 ha in Hathras, 75,751 ha in Mathura and 11,455 ha in Agra. An area identified for planned development is said to be notified.

The UP government had handed over 1,334 ha for the airport and is expected to hire a total of 5,000 ha to develop the airport to its full capacity, said officials. Yeida will start land acquisition once it gets the approvals from the state government, said officials.