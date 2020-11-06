YEIDA to develop two new cities along Yamuna Expressway

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday decided to develop two new cities -- one at Vrindavan which will be spread across 4000 hectares and another in Agra which will be spread across 2500 hectares of land. In a meeting with top officials, Uttar Pradesh industry minister Satish Mahana gave the green signal to the proposal of the two new cities.

YEIDA will also develop a heritage corridor from Jewar to Agra to promote cultural tourism along the 165km-Yamuna Expressway.

Mahana conducted a review meeting with officials to track the status of Noida International Greenfield airport at Jewar. “We proposed the project of developing two new cities along the e-Way and it was approved. Now, we will start work on these two projects and also develop a heritage corridor,” said YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh.

YEIDA will start work on a detailed project report of two cities now. “We will send the proposal to the state government for approval. We will start land acquisition for the two cities and take the project to the next stage. These projects will cater to housing needs in Vrindavan and Agra,” said Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established YEIDA for development of areas between Greater Noida and Agra along the Yamuna Expressway. The objective was to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas. Around 2 lakh hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra, were notified under YIEDA. The authority has been able to acquire at least 25,000 hectares of land along the 165-kilometre long e-way with an aim to allot the same for development of cities along the corridor.

The UP government wants that all old cities such as Dankaur, Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra should be promoted under cultural tourism in the proposed heritage corridor. “Our government has decided to give boost to cultural tourism under heritage corridor. Our historic cities like Mathura, Vrindavan and Agra are famous internationally. Our government will provide all the support so that the tourists who come to visit Taj Mahal in Agra also go to Mathura and Vrindavan,” said Mahana.