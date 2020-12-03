‘One should age gracefully, make room for youngsters’



Versatile actor, motivational speaker, Smita Jaykar, believes that with age one should move ahead and make space for the next generation.

“See, change is permanent and if we, as humans, will not accept it, it’s impossible to live a peaceful life. I can’t be doing what I was doing 10-20 years back. As actors, we too should move ahead with time else everything will become stagnant. The next generation should be handed over the mantle and we should age gracefully,” said the actor best remembered for the blockbuster ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.’

Acting happened randomly for Smita and projects just happened one after the other. Remembering her earlier days, she said, “There was no such dramatic incident that got me into acting. Instead, a Marathi Doordarshan’s anchoring offer led to weekly shows and the rest is history. Life was easy then with no work pressure on actors or makers. I was married early and was a mother of two at the age of 24. So, I started acting when my personal life was all settled.”

Smita was spotted in a TV serial ‘Ghutan’ for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Hum Dil…’ by the film maker’s mother. “I have been guided constantly and it was a smooth-sailing journey after my debut. My second film ‘Sarfarosh’ gave me more recognition and then films like ‘Devdas,’ ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani,’ ‘Ek Vivah…’ gave me immense appreciation and love.

“But as I said, one needs to keep on moving in life and age gracefully. I was into spirituality, maybe that helped me a lot to understand this theory of life. I have been in the industry for over three decades and enjoyed my work thoroughly and now I have decided to slow down,” she shared.

Currently, Smita is happy with the release of her short film ‘Chhoti Si Guzaarish,’ that was shot in Lucknow a few years back and won accolades at various international film fests.