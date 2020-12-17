Guest column: The bond between farmers and scientists

I got to know Dr Varinderpal Singh as an innovative and passionate scientist during my tenure as dean of postgraduate studies at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana more than half a decade ago. He worked in the department of soil science and his contribution towards developing the ‘leaf colour chart’ was highly appreciated. Use of this chart helped farmers take important decisions about application of fertilisers, thus saving considerable investment in this precious farm input.

Dr Varinderpal Singh’s refusal to accept the prestigious Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) Golden Jubilee Award for Excellence for the best work done in the field of plant nutrition from the Union minister of chemicals and fertilisers earned him many admirers from academia and society at large. He shared his feelings for the cause of farmers by handing over a letter to the minister addressed to the Prime Minister of India, while emphasising that he was not a terrorist but a conscious citizen of the country who was concerned with farmers’ welfare.

Forging strong bonds

In fact, PAU has distinguished itself as an institution where the bond between farmers and scientists has always been very strong. Though there are many other state agricultural universities doing a good job, the extension wing of this university entrusted with ‘Transfer of Technology’ developed by its researchers is unique and thus places the university above all others in this venture. Farmers and scientists here have developed strong relationships during their frequent interactions and consider each other as family members – yes, after retirement too.

The pain of the farmers is also being experienced by the farm scientists and vice versa. It was because of the strong bonding between them that the peasantry of Punjab adopted farm practices advocated by PAU that ushered in the world famous ‘Green Revolution’ more than half a century back. It took out the country from a food-deficit state to one that was food-sufficient. The tiny state of Punjab, with less than 2% of the country’s agricultural land, started producing enough food to feed the rest of India.

Genuinely hurt farmers

Now the farmers get genuinely hurt if and when they are not heard and their past efforts are not duly recognised.

Non-acceptance of the award while expressing solidarity with the farmers is testimony of the emotional bond between PAU scientists and the farmers. Dr Varinderpal Singh had the opportunity to express his feelings; it does not mean that others do not think so. He is not a politician who may have other reasons to decline the award. Hence, this action by a top scientist of the world famous farm university must get due attention from all quarters in the government and everything possible should be done to take the country out of the prevailing situation, without any ego or prejudice.

The writer is former dean of postgraduate studies, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana. Views expressed are personal