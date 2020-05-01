Another former champion released by WWE

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the wrestling world hard. Even though WWE has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by Florida and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to trim their roster. WWE announced the release of several superstars from its rosters last month. Cost-cutting has been on the mind of several top companies due to the economic slowdown experienced due to the pandemic and now it has jolted the professional wrestling industry.

After releasing almost 20 wrestlers, WWE has come to terms for the release of former tag team champion Curtis Axel.

‘WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors,’ WWE said in a statement.

Axel joined The Nexus in 2010 but heat regarding the group had fizzled out by then. Axel also had a brief run with Bo Dallas as one half of The B-Team and they were successful in becoming fan favourites. They even captured the tag title after beating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules in 2018.

Here are some of the wrestlers released by WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Angle released a statement after being released:

“I wanted [to] say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.

“I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can.

“They’re the best fans in the world.”