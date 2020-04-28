2020 British Grand Prix to be staged behind closed doors

Sections
The Grand Prix organisers have confirmed that the race will not take place in front of fans given the current situation of the pandemic in the country.

By Asian News International, London

General view of a Union Jack flag being carried out on to the track by service personnel before the race. (REUTERS)

The 2020 British Grand Prix would take place behind closed doors as coronavirus continues to rage.

“I am extremely disappointed to tell you that we are unable to stage this year’s British Grand Prix in front of the fans at Silverstone,” said Silverstone chief Stuart Pringle in an official statement.

“We have left this difficult decision for as long as possible, but it is abundantly clear given the current conditions in the country and the government requirements in place now and for the foreseeable future, that a Grand Prix under normal conditions is just not going to be possible,” he added.



Formula One is currently working on a revised calendar for the 2020 season after the pandemic forced a series of postponements and cancellations of races.

On Monday, the organisers of the French Grand Prix confirmed that the event will not go ahead in 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Grand Prix thus became the 10th race of the 2020 season to have been cancelled or postponed in light of the current health crisis.

