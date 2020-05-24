Sections
Home / Other Sports / 2749 Khelo India athletes given Rs 30,000 each: SAI

2749 Khelo India athletes given Rs 30,000 each: SAI

The allowance is for the first quarter of 2020-21.The allowance includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

Updated: May 24, 2020 18:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Balewadi stadium ready for Khelo India games in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Sunday said that it has deposited Rs 30,000 each as out of pocket allowance in accounts of 2749 Khelo India athletes, adding up to Rs 8.25 crore in all.

“The money has been transferred to the bank accounts of the athletes on May 22, 2020. A total of 2893 athletes will be given the OPA for the period, with the funds to the remaining 144 athletes to be transferred by the end of May 2020,” a press release from SAI said. The allowance is for the first quarter of 2020-21.The allowance includes expenses towards travel to hometown, diet charges while at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

The release further said that athletes from 35 states and union territories have been given the OPA in 21 sporting disciplines with the maximum number of them from Maharashtra (386), Haryana (381), Delhi (225), Punjab (202) and Tamil Nadu (165).The OPA is Rs 1.20 lakh annually and is a part of the Khelo India scholarship of Rs 6.28 lakh that is given to each athlete selected under the scheme, annually.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IMD warns of severe heatwave conditions for next five days
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
Deepika plant kisses on Ranveer Singh’s ‘world’s most squishable face’
May 24, 2020 19:29 IST
On Eid, Kashmiris in quarantine centres miss home celebrations
May 24, 2020 19:27 IST
With masks being the new normal, Kerala photographer develops one which reveals identity
May 24, 2020 19:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.