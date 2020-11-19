Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Abhinav Bindra roped in as event ambassador of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

Abhinav Bindra roped in as event ambassador of Airtel Delhi Half Marathon

While the international and Indian elite runners will be at the start line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

File photo of Abhinav Bindra. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

India’s only individual Olympic gold-medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra was on Thursday named event ambassador of the 16th Airtel Delhi Half Marathon scheduled to be held on November 29.

Bindra had won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

“Today, the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon has motivated individuals, young and old, to adopt a healthy lifestyle, run for a cause and empower women to put their best foot forward,” said Bindra, a Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Padma Bhushan awardee.

“The spirit of the event energizes runners; instills faith. It has become a source of inspiration to conquer limitations and push limits.



“To salute the spirit of each participant, you have a chance to cherish the personalised limited edition Unity Medal, inspired by the Ashoka Chakra,” he added.

The 38-year-old Bindra has bagged seven Commonwealth Games medals, three Asian Games medals and one World Championships medal in his career, apart from the Olympic top honours. Some of the world’s top runners, including defending champions Ethiopia’s Andamlak Belihu and Tsehay Gemechu, will take part in the annual event, one of the first global sporting events to be hosted by India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the international and Indian elite runners will be at the start line at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, the amateurs from across the globe will join them via the exclusive Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Penalty for not wearing mask in public in Delhi raised from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000
Nov 19, 2020 15:32 IST
As HTLS 2020 starts today, leaders to talk about defining a new era
Nov 19, 2020 16:33 IST
Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan appoints Jitan Ram Manjhi as pro-tem Speaker
Nov 19, 2020 14:39 IST
Kunal Kamra tweets: Parliament panel seeks Twitter’s reply in 7 days
Nov 19, 2020 16:23 IST

latest news

Who will bat at 4?: Ponting says India will ‘face questions’ without Kohli
Nov 19, 2020 16:59 IST
Padre Media acquires leading India-based consumer tech site and YouTube channel Guiding Tech
Nov 19, 2020 16:47 IST
Sonakshi Sinha: I don’t enjoy being the centre of attention
Nov 19, 2020 16:45 IST
Sikandar Kher shares post asking for work
Nov 19, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.