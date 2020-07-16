Sections
Home / Other Sports / Ace para-badminton player dies of COVID-19

Ace para-badminton player dies of COVID-19

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 21:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Representational image. (Getty Images)

Arjuna awardee and ace para-badminton player Ramesh Tikaram died of coronavirus in a hospital here on Thursday, Para-Badminton India president N C Sudhir said. “We are sorry to inform you that Ramesh Tikaram passed away this afternoon...” Sudhir said in a statement.

Talking to PTI, he said the 51-year-old player, who had fever and cough, was admitted to a private hospital on June 29. The player is survived by wife and two children, said Sudhir.

One of the sportsman’s friend K Y Venkatesh said Tikaram was instrumental in bringing the international para- badminton tournament to the country in 2001.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

10 held for assaulting Janakpuri resident, chopping off his finger
Jul 16, 2020 22:52 IST
Biker killed in collision with stray bovine
Jul 16, 2020 22:51 IST
Open dumping of garbage: Two years on, wrinkle-nosed Ludhiana’s residents await static compactors
Jul 16, 2020 22:51 IST
Gauhati HC grants bail to peasant leader Akhil Gogoi who tested positive for Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 22:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.